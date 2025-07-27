AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a PE ratio of -11,086.04 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

