AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

