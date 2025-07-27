AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,928,000 after acquiring an additional 112,977 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.18 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

