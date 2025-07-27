AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 674,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to October 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOCT opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $25.94.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to October 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to October 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.