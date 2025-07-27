AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Revvity during the first quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Revvity Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE RVTY opened at $103.73 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

