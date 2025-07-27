Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,119,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

