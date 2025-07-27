Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

