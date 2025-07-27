ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 305.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,224 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,930 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ADT were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in ADT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,446 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ADT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of ADT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 43,661 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ADT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,827 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $372,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 183,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,788,526.82. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADT shares. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. ADT’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

