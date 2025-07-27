AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

