A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Position Reduced by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

