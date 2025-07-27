30,735 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

