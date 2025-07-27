2,662 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTES. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

