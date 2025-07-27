1,008 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $181.81 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day moving average of $256.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

