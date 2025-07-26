Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,166,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,733,000 after purchasing an additional 619,678 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 21.5%

BATS:IEFA opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

