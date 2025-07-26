Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,426,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,057,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,628,000 after purchasing an additional 171,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 651,116 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $358.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

