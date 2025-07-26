Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,870 Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 1.2%

DXYZ stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Tech100

In other news, CEO Sohail Prasad sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $12,973,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 702,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,499.10. This represents a 35.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.