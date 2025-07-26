Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 908 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $74.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.49.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

