Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,587 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in NU by 286,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in NU by 74.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

