Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $3,463,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

CBOE opened at $246.51 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

