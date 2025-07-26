Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76,523 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

