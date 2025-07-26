Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after buying an additional 1,026,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after buying an additional 892,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

