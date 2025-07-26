Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $688.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $644.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $691.64.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

