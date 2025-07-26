Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,947,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

