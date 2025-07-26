VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and traded as high as $74.87. VanEck Agribusiness ETF shares last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 14,590 shares trading hands.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $658.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

