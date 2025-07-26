Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – July 24th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and CAVA Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food and household items that supermarkets and grocery stores keep on hand to meet customer demand. They include perishable goods (such as fresh produce, dairy and meat) as well as nonperishable products (like canned foods, dry staples and cleaning supplies). Effective management of grocery stocks balances having sufficient quantities to avoid stockouts with minimizing spoilage and storage costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $482.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,126. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $935.94. 955,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,693. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $995.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.62. 7,684,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

CAVA Group (CAVA)

CAVA Group stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Featured Articles