Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $49.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,801.90. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.