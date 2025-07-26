Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

