Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

