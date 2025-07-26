TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 17,109 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Automatic Data Processing worth $246,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $308.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average of $304.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $249.49 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

