TD Asset Management Inc Has $582.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 56,532 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.43% of TJX Companies worth $582,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after buying an additional 1,005,260 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

