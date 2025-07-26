Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of FCX FY2026 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the natural resource company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

