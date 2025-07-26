SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Lifted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

