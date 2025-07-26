South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%
OTCMKTS SABK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.16. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.10.
South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile
