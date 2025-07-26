South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.16. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.