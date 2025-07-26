Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.41. Sodexo shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 31,160 shares traded.

Sodexo Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

