Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,283 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.54% of Shoe Carnival worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 144,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL opened at $22.28 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

