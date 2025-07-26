Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lowered by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Santander lowered Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.99 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

