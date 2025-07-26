SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA) versus Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) and SearchCore (OTCMKTS:WOFA – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and SearchCore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.67 $96.05 million $1.91 32.30 SearchCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Worthington Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than SearchCore.

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and SearchCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21% SearchCore N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of SearchCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Worthington Enterprises and SearchCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Enterprises 1 1 1 1 2.50 SearchCore 0 0 0 0 0.00

Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given SearchCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SearchCore is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Summary

Worthington Enterprises beats SearchCore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SearchCore

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

