Royce & Associates LP Sells 210,700 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 94,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1,938.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 584,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

