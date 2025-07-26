Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 26,021.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 258,657 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $138.42.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

