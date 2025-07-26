Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

