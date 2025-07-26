Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Mirion Technologies worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This trade represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MIR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

