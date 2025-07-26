Royce & Associates LP Purchases 47,610 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.88% of TaskUs worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,881,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 364,608 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

TaskUs Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.16.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

