Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.37% of EZCORP worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 164,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In other news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $48,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,025.23. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW opened at $13.39 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $736.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.