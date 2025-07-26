Royce & Associates LP Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,521 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,568.92. This represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 52.49% and a return on equity of 28.67%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.6202 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

