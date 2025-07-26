Royce & Associates LP Has $10.01 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,247,000 after buying an additional 147,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cactus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,686,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 218,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Cactus Stock Down 0.5%

Cactus stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.