Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.75% of Ribbon Communications worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 295,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 302,039 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,334,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 164,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 1.5%

RBBN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

