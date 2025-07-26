Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $3,694,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CareDx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CareDx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CareDx by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,238.20. This represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,078 shares of company stock worth $2,419,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.19. CareDx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $34.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.