Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.98% of Vishay Precision Group worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 685,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,552,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 267,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VPG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.51. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $371.44 million, a PE ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.