Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.2%

Crown stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,568,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Crown by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788,818 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,008,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.