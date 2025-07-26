Robert I. Kauffman Sells 110,600 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $1,156,876.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,205,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,528,379.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

