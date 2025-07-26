Robert I. Kauffman Sells 110,600 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $1,156,876.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,205,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,528,379.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Performance
HGTY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HGTY
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.